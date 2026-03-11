‘Be a girl’s girl’

“Today, we continue to build on this commitment, combining science, innovation and our expertise in sensitive skin to help more people achieve healthy, radiant-looking skin with confidence,” Sarmiento said.

Meanwhile, Rhizza Concepcion, brand manager for Cetaphil Bright Healthy Radiance, said the campaign addresses societal pressures that often place women in competition with one another.

“Sometimes, women feel like we are not enough because we’re often pitted against each other for superficial reasons,” Concepcion said. “Being a ‘girl’s girl’ means pushing back against that. It means choosing encouragement over criticism and celebrating the strength we find in one another. Just as women can be support systems for each other, Cetaphil Bright Healthy Radiance supports the skin with GentleBright Technology—helping improve visible skin tone and radiance while remaining gentle for sensitive skin.”

The event was also marked by the presence of long-time brand ambassador Catriona Gray and newly announced ambassador Kaila Estrada, who shared their perspectives on confidence, skincare and supporting fellow women.

Gray said maintaining a simple and reliable skincare routine has become a grounding ritual amid her busy schedule.

“Of course, confidence also comes from developing yourself and building your skills,” Gray said. “But nothing compares to feeling your best and having a skincare routine you can trust wherever you are in the world. Cetaphil Bright Healthy Radiance is something I depend on—it’s my routine for workdays, days off, even travel, so it’s one less thing I have to think about.”

Gray also reflected on how pageantry shaped her perspective on women supporting one another.

“Coming from pageantry, we were literally competing with each other, and I realized early on that constantly comparing yourself to someone else doesn’t make you perform better. It actually pulls your focus away from what truly matters,” she said. “Women are so unique and multi-faceted. When we focus on bettering ourselves and building each other up, there’s really no need for comparison.”

For Estrada, joining the brand and the campaign felt natural because its message mirrors values she embraces in her own journey.

“I’m so happy to be part of Cetaphil Bright Healthy Radiance because I’m actually a long-time user,” Estrada said. “There aren’t a lot of products that really suit my sensitive skin, but this one works for me. When your skincare is gentle and reliable, it really affects how you feel and how confidently you show up every day.”

Estrada added that learning to embrace her own path helped her move past the pressure of comparison.

“Early in my career, I did feel that pressure to fit a certain mold, but eventually you learn that everyone has their own journey,” she said. “When you focus on your own growth and self-worth, you also learn to appreciate and celebrate other women’s journeys. That’s what being a girl’s girl is about: lifting each other up instead of comparing.”

Through the “Be a Girl’s Girl” campaign, Cetaphil Bright Healthy Radiance continues to champion both skin health and self-confidence, reminding women that true radiance comes not only from healthy skin but also from the encouragement and support they share with one another.