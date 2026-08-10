Gray celebrated the career first through Instagram Stories, reposting the announcement from her talent management agency, Cornerstone Entertainment.

“My first Awit Award nomination,” she wrote, sharing her excitement over the recognition.

Released in November 2025, “Every Christmas” presents a more reflective side of the holiday season. Instead of focusing solely on celebration, the song touches on longing, solitude, and the experience of spending Christmas while missing someone important.

The track also marked Gray’s return to recording music several years after the release of “Love Language” in 2021, a song she wrote herself.

Music has long been among Gray’s creative pursuits beyond pageantry. Her latest recognition further highlights the different paths she has explored since winning Miss Universe, from hosting and advocacy work to performing and recording.

With her first Awit Awards nod, Gray now finds herself celebrating a new kind of achievement—one that recognizes her growing journey as a recording artist.