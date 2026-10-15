The shooting incident happened along Senatorial Street corner Batasan-San Mateo Road in Barangay Batasan Hills, Quezon City, on Monday early morning, 12 October 2026.

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) reported Thursday that it has filed a complaint for three counts of murder and other alleged violations against a suspect in connection with the recent fatal shooting of three individuals, including a minor, in Batasan Hill, Quezon City.

Police arrested a 38-year-old man Monday morning in connection with a fatal shooting that left three people dead, including a minor, in…

Firearms verification conducted by the Regional Civil Security Unit–National Capital Region reportedly showed that the suspect had no recorded License to Own and Possess Firearms and no licensed firearm registered under his name.

“The recovered 9mm pistol allegedly used in the shooting also had no corresponding record in the verification system,” the QCPD reported.

Meanwhile, the suspect reportedly tested positive for gunpowder residue on both hands.

“Based on the autopsy findings, the victims died of hypovolemia due to multiple gunshot wounds to the trunk,” the QCPD said.

The 38-year-old suspect also faces alleged violations of Republic Act No. 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, and Republic Act No. 11235, or the Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act.

“We extend our condolences to the bereaved families of the victims. The QCPD will ensure that all necessary steps are taken to uphold justice for the victims and hold accountable under the law anyone proven responsible for this crime,” Acting QCPD District Director Police Brigadier General Christopher Olazo said.