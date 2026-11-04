Philippine and South Korean officials join PhilSA engineers for a group photo with the liquid-fueled sounding rocket after the completion of the small launch vehicle training program.

Ten engineers of Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) have completed rocket training in South Korea last month, ahead of the country's planned demonstration launch in early 2027.

PHILSA reported Wednesday that its engineers gained hands-on experience in the assembly, integration, and testing of a liquid-fueled sounding rocket under the SIKLAB: Building Industrial Space Launch Systems Project.

The completion ceremony was held on 20 October 2026, in Okcheon, South Korea, marking a milestone in the Philippines' efforts to develop its domestic space launch capabilities.

“Our goal goes beyond a single launch. We want this undertaking to open doors to succeeding launch activities, attract more commercial interest, and create opportunities for Filipino engineers, researchers, and enterprises to participate in the growing space economy,” PhilSA Acting Director General Gay Jane Perez said in a statement.

“We want the knowledge gained here to translate into lasting capabilities and contribute to the development of our space industry,” she added.

PhilSA engineers underwent training at the Rocket Development Complex (RDC) of Perigee Aerospace Inc., where they carried out the entire development cycle of the company's Blue Whale 0.1 (BW0.1) sounding rocket, from vehicle assembly to testing and operational preparation.

The engineers also performed system-level verification procedures, including a Dry Run, Wet Dress Rehearsal, and Static Fire Test, providing them with practical experience relevant to actual launch operations.

According to PhilSA, the training builds on the first phase conducted in 2025, which focused on rocket theory and the assembly of individual rocket components.

The nation’s space agency is set to develop its own version of Blue Whale 0.1 (BW0.1), South Korea's first privately developed liquid-propellant rocket, developed by Perigee Aerospace and test-launched on Jeju Island in 2021.