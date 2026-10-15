Remaining work includes installing concrete barriers and expansion joints, completing the eastbound and westbound Quirino Highway entry and exit ramps, and finishing other civil works ahead of operations.

Construction of the two-kilometer NLEX-C5 Northlink section connecting Mindanao Avenue to Quirino Highway in Quezon City has reached 96 percent, NLEX Corporation said.

Motorists traveling between Cavite, Laguna, and Metro Manila could soon benefit from faster and more convenient trips as MPCALA Holdings…

Dredging operations along the North Luzon Expressway section of the Tulaoc River are complete, and standing water has been cleared from the…

The company did not specify an opening date in its statement.

Once operational, the elevated expressway will accommodate all vehicle classes around the clock and is expected to serve approximately 11,000 vehicles daily.

The section will extend NLEX eastward to Quirino Highway, giving motorists an alternative route to Mindanao Avenue and another connection between Quezon City and destinations in Central and North Luzon.

Motorists entering from Quirino Highway will also gain access to the NLEX network and onward routes through the NLEX Connector toward Manila and other parts of Metro Manila.

The road will feature closed-circuit television cameras, speed management systems, RFID toll collection equipment, roadway lighting, traffic signs and protective barriers, according to NLEX.

NLEX president and general manager Luis S. Reñon said the company is accelerating construction to help motorists travel more efficiently amid unpredictable fuel prices.

The section, designated Segment 8.2 Section 1A, forms part of the 11.3-kilometer NLEX-C5 Northlink project, which will connect Mindanao Avenue to C5/C.P. Garcia near Katipunan Avenue.