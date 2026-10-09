The Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. subsidiary said Friday it is advancing construction of the remaining 18.5 kilometers of the expressway, which will provide a more direct route between the two provinces and reduce motorists' dependence on heavily used local roads.

Motorists traveling between Cavite, Laguna, and Metro Manila could soon benefit from faster and more convenient trips as MPCALA Holdings Inc. moves closer to completing the 45-kilometer Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX).

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The company has yet to specify a completion date for the remaining sections.

However, once completed, CALAX will connect directly to the Manila-Cavite Expressway (CAVITEX) through the CAVITEX-CALAX Link, creating a continuous expressway corridor between Cavite, Laguna and Metro Manila.

The expanded network is expected to improve mobility for daily commuters, particularly workers traveling between residential communities, industrial estates and commercial centers across the two provinces.

CALAX currently operates from Mamplasan in Biñan, Laguna, to Governor's Drive in General Trias, Cavite.

Construction is ongoing on Subsections 1 and 2, which will extend the expressway through Open Canal to Kawit, completing the 45-kilometer corridor.

Works include mainline road pavements, bridge superstructures, drainage systems, interchange ramps, and other supporting infrastructure.

"Improved expressway connectivity can provide logistics and delivery operators with more efficient routes for transporting cargo, raw materials, finished products, and other goods across key economic centers and supply networks," the company said.

CALAX is a public-private partnership project, with the Department of Public Works and Highways as the government grantor and MPCALA as the private concessionaire.