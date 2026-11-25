The province accounted for 4.9 percent of the Philippine economy in 2025 and led the country's industrial provincial economies.

Laguna emerged as the country's largest provincial economy in 2025, with its gross domestic product (GDP) reaching P1.14 trillion, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

In its national comparative report released on 24 November, the PSA said Laguna accounted for 4.9 percent of the country's GDP, the largest contribution among the 82 provinces.

Cavite followed with a 3.8-percent share, while Batangas contributed 3.1 percent.

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Laguna also recorded the country's largest industry-based provincial economy, underscoring the importance of industrial activities to its economic structure.

The industry sector covers manufacturing, construction, mining and quarrying, electricity, water supply and waste management activities.

Laguna was among seven provinces where industry accounted for the largest share of the local economy, while services dominated 72 provinces and agriculture, forestry and fishing remained predominant in three.

The combined economic output of all Philippine provinces reached P12.98 trillion in 2025, equivalent to 55.9 percent of national GDP.

The figures were measured at constant 2018 prices to account for the effects of price changes.

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Laguna's economic performance provides a basis for further assessing industrial development, employment generation and the distribution of economic gains among local communities.