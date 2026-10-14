Palace Press Officer Claire Castro also maintained that the administration would not interfere with the House prosecution panel's decision to withdraw three of the four articles of impeachment against Duterte.

Malacañang on Wednesday rejected Vice President Sara Duterte's call for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to resign, saying she had no right to demand his resignation while he continued performing his duties.

Vice President Sara Duterte’s call for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to resign is not self-serving because she was elected as the…

“Wala siyang karapatang humingi ng resignation ng Pangulo. Ang Pangulo ay nagtatrabaho. Ang iniisip ng Pangulo ay ang kapakanan ng bansa, kapakanan ng taumbayan. Hindi nagkakaroon ng anumang secret deal sa mga dayuhan para ipagkanulo ang interes ng ating mga kababayan,” Castro said.

The Palace official made the remarks after Duterte reiterated that she had no intention of resigning.

Castro said the administration was not concerned with whether the Vice President would step down, describing her demand for Marcos' resignation as unreasonable.

“So, kung hindi po siya magre-resign, desisyon niya po iyan. Walang nanghihimasok diyan. Pero ang pagsasabi niya na mag-resign ang Pangulo, iyan ay malaking kalokohan,” she said.

The exchange comes amid Duterte's impeachment trial, during which allegations were raised that she and her husband, lawyer Manases Carpio, received funds from China.

The allegations remain contested and have not been established as fact.

Meanwhile, Castro said the decision to withdraw Articles I, III and IV of the impeachment complaint rested entirely with the House prosecution panel.

The withdrawn articles involved allegations concerning confidential fund expenditures at the Office of the Vice President and Department of Education, bribery at the education department, and threats against Marcos.

Only Article II, involving allegations of unexplained wealth, remains for trial.

“We are all for transparency and accountability. Pero kung ito ang legal na estratehiya ng prosecution, hindi po natin mako-question kung ano man ang kanilang desisyon at kung ano ang ipakita nilang mga ebidensya at mga dokumento. Iyon siguro ang mananatili sa isipan natin,” Castro said.

She maintained that the administration remained committed to transparency and accountability but would leave the prosecution's legal strategy to its lawyers.

Castro also argued that Duterte could have addressed the allegations against her before the proceedings reached the impeachment court.

“And kung ano man ang magiging desisyon ng senator-judges dito sa impeachment trial, kung iyon ang nakikita nila, sila naman ang mga prosecutor. So mas kabisado po nila kung ano ang mas malakas nilang mga ebidensya,” she said.

The Palace reiterated that it would not interfere with the prosecution's decisions or the Senate impeachment court's handling of the remaining charge.