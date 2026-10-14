Education Secretary Sonny Angara and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla signed a joint memorandum circular on Wednesday during a school safety audit and emergency drill at Bangkal High School in Makati City, coinciding with National School Safety Week.

The Department of Education (DepEd) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) have agreed to allow barangay tanods to help secure school premises amid concerns over campus safety and a shortage of security guards.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara has proposed the creation of a Joint School Safety Task Force with the Department of Interior and Local…

“We know that the presence of security personnel in an area provides additional peace of mind and security,” Angara said, adding that local governments could help address the shortage of guards in schools.

Under the agreement, schools may coordinate with barangays to request tanod deployment to help maintain order and security within school perimeters. The arrangement is intended to supplement, not replace, professional security personnel, school authorities or law enforcement.

The agreement also provides for orientations to ensure barangay tanods observe child protection principles, learner rights and school safety protocols.

During the event, Angara and Remulla also oversaw a safety drill designed to familiarize students and school personnel with evacuation, lockdown and emergency communication procedures.

DepEd said the exercises must be age-appropriate and trauma-informed, avoiding hyper-realistic or fear-inducing scenarios.

Beginning November, public schools nationwide will conduct monthly safety drills based on threats identified through local risk assessments. School administrators and stakeholders are expected to coordinate schedules to minimize disruptions to classes.

The department said schools would also be required to assess risks, conduct drills, evaluate response gaps and implement corrective measures before subsequent exercises. Beyond physical security, DepEd is also promoting values education and parent engagement as part of its school safety efforts.