Mandaluyong City Mayor Menchie Abalos’ chief of staff has defended the distribution of hybrid sport utility vehicles (SUVs) to the city’s 27 barangays, saying the vehicles would be used for community services and not for personal trips.

Jimmy Isidro said the vehicles were intended to help barangay officials reach their constituents and improve their visibility in their respective communities, amid public criticism over the local government’s purchase.

“Hindi po nila magagamit ito kung papasyal lang. Magagamit po nila ito pang-araw-araw nila kahit holiday kung nasa vicinity lang sila ng barangay nila,” he in a radio interview.

He also said the purchase was funded through the city government’s accumulated savings and underwent the required procurement process.

Isidro noted that the city had not provided new vehicles to its barangays since 2012, arguing that the latest distribution was intended to address their transportation needs after more than a decade.

“Hindi naman po kasalanan ng isang pamahalaan na during 2012 pa po kami nagbigay ng huling sasakyan, eh mabigyan po namin ang aming barangay para mapaglingkuran naman nila yung constituency nila,” he said.

He also acknowledged the criticism surrounding the distribution, saying the city government could not allow every negative reaction to dictate its decisions.

“Gumawa ka ng magaganda o gumawa ka ng pangit, may masasabi sa iyo,” Isidro said, adding that constantly responding to every complaint could hamper the government's ability to carry out its programs.