Teodoro made the statement in response to Vice President Sara Duterte's recent remarks questioning whether Filipinos were being discouraged from dealing with China and referring to claims that the Philippines had become a troublemaker in the region.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. on Wednesday rejected suggestions that the Philippines was causing tensions in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), declaring that China, not Manila, was the region's troublemaker.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila strongly debunked on Saturday what it deemed “baseless accusations” by Department of National Defense…

A war of words over the West Philippine Sea (WPS) escalated sharply on Sunday after the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesperson for the…

The Chinese Embassy in Manila had also accused the Philippines of provoking tensions over recent confrontations in the disputed waters.

“Can you say that our soldiers who are sacrificing there are troublemakers when they are only fighting for our rights in those waters, which are part of the future sustainability of our country?” Teodoro told reporters during a virtual briefing from Camp Aguinaldo.

The defense chief maintained that China's actions in the South China Sea and its disputes with other countries demonstrated that Beijing was responsible for regional tensions.

"Ang troublemaker dito ay ang China lang. Proof number one, bakit ang ASEAN countries gusto sana ng Code of Conduct versus China or with China kasi within ASEAN hindi naman kailangan ng Code of Conduct, or with other countries. Hindi, hindi dahil China lang naman ang nagmamalabis. Bakit ang Japan? Bakit ang Korea? Bakit ang Australia? Bakit ang New Zealand? Bakit yung Pacific Island Forum, pati Palau? Binatikos ang China tapos, ang sagot ng China, provocative, provocative, provocative. Pati yung India ngayon, provocative dun sa land boundary nila. So, ang troublemaker dito ay China. Maliwanag na maliwanag at hindi ako makakatanggap ng ibang naratibo dyan," Teodoro said.

He pointed to concerns raised by other countries, including Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and India, over China's regional conduct.

Teodoro also called for closer scrutiny of public officials involved in shaping national security policies who maintain business dealings with China.

“It should be carefully studied whether these are above board, legitimate, and proper,” he said.

He did not identify specific officials or present evidence of improper business arrangements.

The defense secretary stressed that the Philippines was merely asserting its rights under the Constitution, the 2016 arbitral ruling and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The 2016 ruling rejected the legal basis for China's sweeping historic-rights claims within its nine-dash line, although Beijing has refused to recognize the decision.

Teodoro maintained that protecting the country's maritime rights was essential to its long-term security and development.

“Kaya ang troublemaker dito, ang China lang. The Philippines is only defending its future,” he said.