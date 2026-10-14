Mayor Keith Nieto said the proposed facility would feature a contemporary, child-friendly design intended to make reading and studying more appealing to young residents.

The municipal government of Cainta, Rizal, is planning to establish a modern public library designed to encourage children to read and improve access to learning resources.

The public cemetery of Cainta, Rizal, is ready for the upcoming observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day following a month-long…

Cainta, Rizal Mayor Keith Nieto has upgraded a facility that serves a temporary shelter to street dwellers, transients, and homeless…

Cainta shelter for homeless individuals gives a sense of dignity to its users

Nieto disclosed that he had instructed an interior designer to prepare the library's floor plan before undergoing heart surgery.

"I called our interior designer to sketch the floor plan for the new building," Nieto said.

"My instruction is to make it attractive to the children so they will use it. The ambience shouldn't be too conservative so that they will be encouraged to read," he added.

The mayor said he had already received the proposed layout, describing it as modern, organized and visually appealing.

"Just give me 60 days… we will open a facility with this kind of theme and flavor," Nieto said.

The planned library is expected to provide residents, particularly students and children, with a more inviting environment for reading and learning.

The local government has yet to disclose the project's location, construction cost or final opening date.