QC holds first children’s fun run to promote healthy lifestyles

The first “Takbulilit” in Quezon City was held on Sunday morning, 8 November, at the City Hall compound.

Around 2,000 children aged six and above joined Quezon City’s first children’s fun run, Takbulilit 2026, featuring 1.5-kilometer and 3-kilometer routes around the City Hall compound on Sunday.

Each child who completed the run received a finisher’s medal and a loot bag containing a tumbler and vitamins.

The city government said the event aimed to encourage children to become more physically active, reduce screen time, and spend more time playing and interacting with others as part of efforts to prevent and address childhood obesity.

The city-led activity also featured parlor games, with fruits, vegetables, and other nutritious food items given as prizes.

Mayor Joy Belmonte, Danish Ambassador Franz-Michael Mellbin, Novo Nordisk General Manager Wei Sun, and local government department heads also joined the event.

Belmonte said the activity formed part of the city government’s efforts to encourage families to adopt healthier lifestyles through exercise.