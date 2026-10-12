Cainta public cemetery ready for Undas after month-long renovation

The public cemetery of Cainta, Rizal, is ready for the upcoming observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day following a month-long rehabilitation.

The renovation was led by Mayor Keith Nieto before he underwent heart surgery.

A beautification and renovation campaign was launched throughout the cemetery. Workers cleaned the surroundings and walkways, repaired and repaved pathways, fixed restrooms, and revived plants to ensure a clean and orderly environment for visitors.

Name signs were also installed along the pathways, while records and information were prepared to help people locate the graves of their departed loved ones.