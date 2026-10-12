Cainta public cemetery ready for Undas after month-long renovation
The public cemetery of Cainta, Rizal, is ready for the upcoming observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day following a month-long rehabilitation.
The renovation was led by Mayor Keith Nieto before he underwent heart surgery.
A beautification and renovation campaign was launched throughout the cemetery. Workers cleaned the surroundings and walkways, repaired and repaved pathways, fixed restrooms, and revived plants to ensure a clean and orderly environment for visitors.
Name signs were also installed along the pathways, while records and information were prepared to help people locate the graves of their departed loved ones.
“They are visiting this coming Undas. As early as now, we have already prepared everything needed to make sure they enjoy their visit,” Nieto said.
“The pathways are named, and data extracts are available for those who want to inquire and visit,” the mayor added.
The renovation aims to provide a clean, orderly, and dignified place for families visiting their departed loved ones during Undas.
Nieto also joked that if he did not survive his quadruple heart bypass surgery, he wanted to be buried in the Cainta public cemetery alongside his constituents.
“I also left instructions with Vice [Ace Sevillon] before I underwent my quadruple heart bypass surgery, that if I didn't make it, I should be cremated here and buried in the Cainta cemetery,” Nieto said.