Poa said the defense would inform the court of Duterte’s position on the extended ruling concerning Rule 18, which governs the sub judice restrictions on public discussion of pending proceedings.

Vice President Sara Duterte’s defense team will consult her before deciding how to respond to the Senate impeachment court’s ruling on the withdrawal of three impeachment articles and the lifting of restrictions on public discussion of the dropped allegations, defense spokesperson Michael Poa said Tuesday.

Vice President Sara Duterte’s defense team on Tuesday insisted on its right to rebut three impeachment charges the Senate has allowed the…

The defense team of Vice President Sara Duterte on Tuesday invoked the impeachment trial of former Chief Justice Renato Corona as a…

“Ang gagawin lang namin ngayon is once makausap namin ng aming kliente, of course the respondent VP, ipapaalam lang namin sa korte kung ano ang kanyang posisyon sa Rule 18 issue na ito,” Poa told reporters.

The defense is weighing its response after the impeachment court allowed prosecutors to withdraw Articles I, III and IV, covering alleged misuse of confidential funds, bribery, and grave threats and related allegations against Duterte. The trial will proceed on Article II, which concerns her alleged unexplained wealth.

Poa said the defense was not opposing the prosecution’s decision to withdraw the three articles, recognizing that each side had the prerogative to determine how it would present its case, subject to the court’s approval.

“We were not objecting to that kasi it is really the position of the defense na prerogatiba yan ng bawat panig kung paano nila represent yung mga ebidensyon nila,” he said.

Instead, the defense had questions about whether it could still present rebuttal evidence on allegations for which prosecutors had already presented witnesses, particularly those involving confidential funds and grave threats.

“Ang problema natin yung grave threat at confidential funds kasi na-presenta na po yung mga testimonya ng kanilang testigo doon,” Poa said.

Asked about possible legal remedies, Poa did not announce a specific course of action, saying the defense would first consult Duterte and determine her position on the Rule 18 issue.

He also said the defense was surprised by the withdrawal of the three articles, although it had received prior indications that some charges might be dropped.

“Pagdating sa pagdadrop ng two other articles, I wouldn't say nagulat kasi may narinig tayo from the grapevine. But in saying that, we did not expect it to really happen until it happened,” Poa said.