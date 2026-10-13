Former Nickelodeon anchor expresses shock over fatal Six Flags incident

One person died and several others were injured Monday afternoon in a roller coaster incident at Six Flags Over Georgia in Mableton. The tragedy shocked and saddened former Nickelodeon anchor and current schoolteacher Eduard Banez, who previously worked at the theme park as a roller coaster operator.

“I used to work at Six Flags as a roller coaster operator. Knowing about this is sad and shocking. I hope the police will investigate this thoroughly because nobody likes a tragedy happening in a theme park,” Banez said.

Cobb County police and major crimes detectives responded after horrified park visitors reported seeing a rider fall from the Goliath hypercoaster into a wooded area.