Former Nickelodeon anchor expresses shock over fatal Six Flags incident
One person died and several others were injured Monday afternoon in a roller coaster incident at Six Flags Over Georgia in Mableton. The tragedy shocked and saddened former Nickelodeon anchor and current schoolteacher Eduard Banez, who previously worked at the theme park as a roller coaster operator.
“I used to work at Six Flags as a roller coaster operator. Knowing about this is sad and shocking. I hope the police will investigate this thoroughly because nobody likes a tragedy happening in a theme park,” Banez said.
Cobb County police and major crimes detectives responded after horrified park visitors reported seeing a rider fall from the Goliath hypercoaster into a wooded area.
Park officials and local leaders offered their condolences, while the park’s early closure reportedly led to heavy traffic congestion and multiple accidents in the parking lot.
Reflecting on his experience operating roller coasters, Banez emphasized the importance of safety checks.
“During my time as a roller coaster operator, everything was done manually. Everything was checked not just once to ensure the safety of passengers, who are mostly young adults and teens,” he said.
“I hope this never happens again and that the person who died gets justice,” Banez added.