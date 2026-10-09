JC De Vera, Shaina Magdayao star in new ‘Florante at Laura’ film adaptation

The official trailer for “Ang Florante at Laura ni Balagtas” written and directed by Alvin Yapan and produced by FEAST Foundation, will be unveiled on 10 October, 2026 at 1 p.m. at Booth F14 of the Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM) in Busan, South Korea. The trailer will also be released online in the Philippines at 12 noon Philippine time via YouTube and Facebook Video Premiere.

Under the campaign theme “Love, our last revolution,” the adaptation of Francisco Balagtas’s classic Filipino literary work invites audiences to revisit a story of love, betrayal and the courage to rise above division.

The film stars JC De Vera as Florante, Shaina Magdayao as Laura, Kristof Garcia as Menandro, Royce Cabrera as Aladin and Gillian Vicencio as Flerida.

For generations, “Florante and Laura” has been studied in Filipino classrooms and preserved in textbooks. This adaptation brings its emotional conflicts to the big screen, connecting a familiar literary work with questions that remain relevant today: Whom do we trust? What do we fight for? And can compassion survive in a world shaped by hatred?

The trailer launch will introduce the film to an international audience while giving viewers in the Philippines the same first look.