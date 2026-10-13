In a statement, the AFP said the Department of National Defense's (DND) decision to suspend military-to-military communications nearly three years ago was prompted by the failure of existing mechanisms to produce meaningful results amid continued Chinese activities in Philippine waters.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Tuesday, 13 October, backed Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. amid criticism from the Chinese Embassy over the suspension of direct military communication channels between Manila and Beijing.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines on Monday rejected the Chinese Embassy’s latest criticism of Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr.,…

The military accused China's People's Liberation Army and Coast Guard of engaging in provocative and irresponsible actions despite previous diplomatic and military communication efforts.

“Upholding the Constitution and safeguarding our sovereign rights is a duty incumbent upon every Filipino. United as one nation, the Filipino people and the AFP will continue to defend our territorial integrity,” the AFP said.

During a briefing at Camp Aguinaldo, AFP spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Rear Adm. Roy Vincent Trinidad said dialogue would only be effective if China demonstrated sincerity through its actions.

“Bilateral dialogue will be effective if the messages match the actions on sea, air, and ground,” Trinidad said.

He stressed that communication mechanisms must be grounded in mutual trust, sincerity and respect for international law.

Trinidad accused the Chinese Communist Party of using direct communication channels as a “smokescreen” for its activities in the maritime domain.

Despite the diplomatic dispute, he assured the public that the AFP would continue its maritime patrols, aerial operations, surveillance activities and rotation and resupply missions.

He also maintained that the BRP Sierra Madre would remain a commissioned Philippine Navy vessel stationed at Ayungin Shoal.

“[Y]our AFP will ensure that our flag remains flying high and proud over our maritime domain,” Trinidad said.

China calls for renewed communication

In a statement dated 12 October, the Chinese Embassy criticized Teodoro's decision, accusing him of suspending military communications for “political self-interests.”

The embassy argued that military communication channels should remain open to prevent miscalculations and reduce the risk of confrontation between frontline personnel.

It warned that continued suspension could deepen mistrust and undermine crisis management efforts.

Responding on Tuesday, Teodoro said military-to-military communication with China had already been suspended for nearly three years.

He described the embassy's criticism as a “desperate move,” alleging that China was reacting after being exposed for what he called its “kalokohan,” or foolishness.

The exchange underscores continuing tensions between Manila and Beijing over their competing positions in the South China Sea.