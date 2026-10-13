Mactan-Cebu International Airport positions itself to support economic growth

“As Cebu moves from investment conversations toward implementation, critical infrastructure has to be ready to support that growth. MCIA’s role is to provide the connectivity, capacity and quality of service that allow people, businesses and opportunities to move more efficiently through Cebu,” said Aboitiz InfraCapital Vice President and Head of Airports Rafael M. Aboitiz.

In a press release dated 13 October, Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu Airport Corporation, which has operated MCIA since 2024, said transport and logistics infrastructure would be critical to Cebu’s efforts to attract investments following the Cebu Economic Forum 4.0 held on 8 to 9 September.

Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) is positioning itself to support Cebu’s economic growth through sustained investments in airport infrastructure, expanded connectivity and improved passenger services as the province seeks to turn investment opportunities into actual projects and economic activity.

Passenger traffic and flight movements at Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) grew 9.1 percent during the first six months of 2026,…

The forum brought together government officials, business leaders, finance representatives, local government units and investors to discuss investment opportunities, infrastructure development and public-private partnerships.

The Cebu Provincial Government said the province could strengthen its role as a gateway between the Visayas and Mindanao by connecting capital, markets, enterprises and investment opportunities across the southern Philippines.

MCIA handled 11.6 million passengers in 2025, up nearly 3 percent from 11.3 million in 2024. Passenger traffic in 2024 was 13 percent higher than in 2023, reflecting continued demand for Cebu as a business, tourism and travel destination, according to the press release.

Infrastructure for growth

MCIA’s capacity was tested in 2026 when Cebu hosted major regional gatherings, including the ASEAN Tourism Forum in January and the 48th ASEAN Summit in May, as the Philippines held the ASEAN chairship.

The airport coordinated with the Department of Transportation, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines and the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority to prepare for the arrival and departure of international and domestic passengers, including government leaders, foreign delegations and other participants.

Preparations covered airport operations, passenger flows, aircraft movements and other requirements for high-level delegations, the company said.

Expanding connectivity

MCIA has introduced services aimed at making travel through Cebu more convenient. These include CEB Connects, an air-to-air transfer service for passengers connecting between international and domestic flights, and CEB+, a short air-to-sea transfer service launched in 2025 linking the airport to Mactan Wharf and nearby island destinations.

The airport also launched an Overseas Filipino Workers Lounge and Facilitation Center in partnership with the Department of Migrant Workers, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and Cebu Pacific under its CEB Balik initiative.

Its route network has expanded under Aboitiz InfraCapital Airports, with new United Airlines flights welcomed in 2024 and additional international services introduced for Cebu-Kuala Lumpur, Cebu-Hanoi and Cebu-Brisbane. More routes are in the pipeline, according to the company.

Aboitiz InfraCapital said continued investment in airport infrastructure and operations would help Cebu accommodate growing passenger demand and connect businesses, investors and tourists to domestic and international markets.

As the province advances its investment plans, the company said MCIA’s contribution would increasingly be measured by how effectively its infrastructure connects Cebu to wider economic opportunities.