Is Atasha Muhlach sending Jacob Ang to the 'friendzone?'

The rumored romance between Atasha Muhlach and businessman Jacob Ang remains unconfirmed, as the actress declared that she is single and has never had a boyfriend.

Muhlach’s big reveal came during her interview on “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda” on Monday, 12 October, when she shared the relationship advice she received from her parents, actors Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzales.

“They just always tell me that, ‘If it makes you happy, it makes you happy.’ Parang as long as they have a good heart,” the young Muhlach said.

When Abunda asked whether she currently had a boyfriend, she replied, “Single po. Very, very single.”

She admitted that some people had expressed interest in courting her.