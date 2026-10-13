Is Atasha Muhlach sending Jacob Ang to the 'friendzone?'
The rumored romance between Atasha Muhlach and businessman Jacob Ang remains unconfirmed, as the actress declared that she is single and has never had a boyfriend.
Muhlach’s big reveal came during her interview on “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda” on Monday, 12 October, when she shared the relationship advice she received from her parents, actors Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzales.
“They just always tell me that, ‘If it makes you happy, it makes you happy.’ Parang as long as they have a good heart,” the young Muhlach said.
When Abunda asked whether she currently had a boyfriend, she replied, “Single po. Very, very single.”
She admitted that some people had expressed interest in courting her.
“I’m very approachable in terms of being kind, but I think it’s very known that my priority talaga is my work,” she said. “Merong magpaparamdam, but they all know that my priority is work.”
During the interview, Abunda also asked whether she had ever had a boyfriend in the past, to which she revealed, “No, I have not.”
Atasha’s statement may come as a surprise to those who have speculated about a possible romance between her and Ang, the son of business tycoon Ramon Ang. Rumors surfaced about a year ago after the two were photographed together at events.
Ang also attended a gathering with the actress’s family, while Atasha was seen spending time with his family when she attended the wedding of his sister, Carmela Ang, last May.