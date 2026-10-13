JV Ejercito vows independent review of P7.2-trillion 2027 budget

“Once we receive it, we will conduct our own independent review. Hindi po natin basta-basta na lang tatanggapin kung ano man ang ipinasa ng Kamara. Kasi kung makikita natin sa review na may mga reallocations na hindi makatuwiran o may mga importanteng programa na kulang ang pondo, then we should pursue the necessary corrections in the Senate version,” he said.

The House of Representatives has approved the General Appropriations Bill on third and final reading, but the measure has yet to reach the Senate Finance Committee, Ejercito said on Tuesday, 13 October.

Senate Finance Committee Chairperson Sen. JV Ejercito said the Senate will conduct an independent review of the proposed P7.2-trillion national budget for 2027 and pursue necessary amendments if it finds questionable reallocations or insufficient funding for important programs.

The House of Representatives voted to approve the amended P7.2-trillion budget for fiscal year 2027 on third reading, amid minority…

Ejercito acknowledged concerns raised by budget watchdogs and civil society groups over realignments in the House-approved version, saying these warranted close scrutiny.

“These are serious questions that deserve serious scrutiny, to determine if the allocation of funds is correct,” he said.

While budget amendments are part of the legislative process, Ejercito stressed that every change must have a clear basis that can be explained to the public.

“Kung may dinagdagan kang proyekto, halimbawa may dinagdag na proyekto, may katumbas na amount 'yan. Saan kinuha ang pondo?” he said.

As finance committee chair, Ejercito said he would push for funding priorities that include improving hospital infrastructure and medical equipment, expanding zero balance billing and improving PhilHealth benefit packages.

He also called for a stronger Calamity Fund in preparation for the expected Super El Niño, citing initial reports of a significant reduction in its allocation.

Ejercito likewise raised concerns over initial findings of steep cuts to foreign-assisted projects, particularly Japan International Cooperation Agency-funded railway projects such as the North-South Commuter Railway and the Metro Manila Subway System.

He warned that delays in payments could result in default and strain ties with Japan, where Senate leaders are scheduled to undertake a parliamentary visit.

Ejercito also vowed to continue transparency reforms initiated by Senate President Win Gatchalian during his tenure as finance committee chair.

He said civil society organizations and budget watchdogs would be involved in the review process rather than serve merely as observers. The committee plans to hold a one- to two-day briefing with the groups before preparing its committee report, with concerns they raise to be referred to the relevant government agencies.

“One of the most challenging times to be Finance Chair is right after the flood control scam. The challenge is great, to restore our people’s trust in the budget process,” Ejercito said.