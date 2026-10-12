New barangay hall opens in Subic

Subic Town, Zambales — The Office of the First Congressional District of Zambales has turned over a new barangay hall to Barangay Ilwas in this town on 10 October 2026, which will serve as the new home of the barangay government.

Congressman Jefferson F. “Jay” Khonghun led the turnover ceremony along with Subic Mayor Jon Khonghun. Barangay Captain Jen Simbol received the new infrastructure, and was witnessed by Vice Mayor Lauro Boy Simbol, Councilor Joben Felarca, Councilor Ryan Gonzalea, and barangay officials.

Officials from the Senior Citizens group, Persons With Disabilities (PWDs), and the LGBTQ community were on hand to witness the turnover of the facility that will provide faster and more efficient delivery of local government services to the people of Ilwas.

“Patuloy po tayong magsusulong ng mga proyektong maghahatid ng mas maayos, episyente, at serbisyong malapit sa bawat mamamayan. Ang bagong pasilidad na ito ay para sa mas maayos na serbisyo para sa mga kababayan ng Ilwas,” Khonghun said.

Barangay Ilwas, located in the municipality of Subic, Zambales, has a recorded population of 2,942 people as of recent data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA). The population has generally stabilized or seen minor fluctuations over the last few decades, with the 2020 Census reporting 2,953 residents.

The population is notably young, with a median age of approximately 26.55 years. The largest single age cohort consists of children aged 5–9. Roughly 66.6% of the population falls into the economically active or working-age group (ages 15–64).

It is one of 16 barangays in Subic, Zambales, formerly known as Poblacion. It covers a lowland area characterized by Antipolo clays and features a mix of industrial and commercial activities alongside its coastal geography.