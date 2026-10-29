Nearly eight in 10 adult Filipinos believe Vice President Sara Duterte should personally testify in her impeachment trial, while public satisfaction with her defense lawyers is higher than with the prosecution, according to the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey.

The survey, conducted from 21 to 27 September and released Wednesday, 28 October, found that 78 percent of respondents considered it important for Duterte to personally answer and explain the accusations against her.

Of the respondents, 59 percent said her testimony was definitely important and 19 percent considered it somewhat important.

Only 15 percent regarded her personal appearance as unimportant, while 8 percent said they did not know enough to express an opinion.

The findings were gathered before the Senate impeachment court granted the prosecution's motion on 13 October to drop three of the four impeachment articles, leaving only the charge involving alleged unexplained wealth.

The defense is scheduled to begin presenting its evidence when the trial resumes on 9 November.

Defense scores higher

The same survey found that 47 percent of Filipinos were satisfied with how Duterte's lawyers were defending her, while 24 percent were dissatisfied, yielding a net satisfaction score of +23.

In contrast, 30 percent were satisfied with the prosecution's handling of the impeachment case and 35 percent were dissatisfied, resulting in a net score of −5.

Another 36 percent were undecided about the prosecution, compared with 29 percent regarding the defense.

SWS noted that the prosecution's net satisfaction score was lower than those recorded during the impeachment trials of former President Joseph Estrada and former Chief Justice Renato Corona.

During Estrada's trial, the prosecution received net satisfaction scores of +19 in December 2000 and +21 in January 2001.

The prosecution in Corona's trial recorded +39 in March 2012.

More disbelieve allegations

The survey also found that more respondents disbelieved than believed each of the four accusations against Duterte.

On the alleged misuse of ₱612.5 million in confidential funds of the Office of the Vice President and Department of Education, 29 percent believed the accusation, while 38 percent did not.

For unexplained wealth allegedly omitted from Duterte's Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth, 25 percent believed the allegation and 38 percent disbelieved it.

The accusation involving alleged bribery of Department of Education officials was believed by 27 percent and disbelieved by 39 percent.

Meanwhile, 23 percent believed the accusation that Duterte threatened to have President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez assassinated, while 44 percent did not.

The assassination threat allegation registered the largest negative net belief score among the four accusations, at −21.

SWS said net belief in the allegation had declined from +5 in December 2024 to −21 in September 2026.

The survey results measure public perceptions and do not establish whether the allegations are true or false.

Regional divisions

Satisfaction with Duterte's defense was highest in Mindanao, which recorded a net score of +48.

The Visayas followed with +27, Balance Luzon with +14 and Metro Manila with +6.

On the prosecution, net satisfaction was negative in Metro Manila and the Visayas, both at −15, and Mindanao at −8.

Only Balance Luzon registered a positive score of +4.

SWS also found that majorities across all four geographical areas considered Duterte's personal testimony important.

The figure was highest in Metro Manila at 84 percent, followed by Balance Luzon at 80 percent, the Visayas at 76 percent and Mindanao at 71 percent.

Accepting the verdict

The survey further showed that 51 percent of respondents agreed that the Senate's eventual impeachment decision should be accepted, whether Duterte is acquitted or convicted.

Twenty-six percent disagreed, while 24 percent were undecided, according to the rounded figures.

Net agreement stood at +25, lower than comparable ratings recorded during the Estrada and Corona impeachment trials.

SWS conducted face-to-face interviews with 1,500 adults nationwide from 21 to 27 September.

The survey had a national sampling error margin of ±3 percentage points, with the findings weighted to reflect the country's adult population.

SWS said the survey questions were conducted on its own initiative and were not commissioned by an outside organization.