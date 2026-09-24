Matibag made the assurance in response to claims made by Davao City 1st District Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte that the NBI has been selective in its investigation after it started conducting a probe into infrastructure projects under his jurisdiction.

“Lahat po ng lugar binubuksan po natin at tinitingnan po natin,” said Matibag.

(We are opening and looking into all places.)

The director noted that the Office of the Ombudsman (OMB), following an investigation conducted by the NBI, has already filed charges against allies of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and government officials from other areas, including Bulacan, Mindoro, Cebu and Quezon.

Right now, he said, the NBI is investigating flood control projects in areas such as Iloilo and Pampanga.

“Wala nga pong Davao doon. Iba’t ibang lugar po ‘yan,” said the NBI chief.

(None of them are from Davao. These are different places.)

Duterte said Matibag should also investigate his wife, Laguna 1st District Rep. Ann Matibag, over her alleged involvement in anomalous flood control projects in her district.

In response, Matibag said Duterte should file cases against any person involved in wrongdoing.

The director assured that his wife would answer the charges should it be found that there are anomalies linking her.

At the moment, the NBI is investigating 51 flood control projects in Davao City that are suspected to be anomalous.

Matibag said the bureau is also investigating the contractors of these projects, namely Genesis88 Construction, Gemma Construction and Agong Construction.

The bureau has subpoenaed DPWH officials who are expected to arrive Thursday to shed light on the multibillion-peso projects.

Matibag said the NBI will determine whether any of these projects are ghost or substandard projects and whether they followed the required procurement process.