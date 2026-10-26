NBI recommends charges vs. ex-Sara Duterte aide over alleged cash deliveries

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is set to recommend the filing of cases against a former aide of Vice President Sara Duterte in connection with alleged cash deliveries linked to former House of Representatives Speaker Lord Allan Velasco.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag said on Monday, 26 October, that an investigation report had recommended the filing of cases against Jeffrey Tupas, who served as Duterte’s information officer when she was mayor of Davao City.

“We are endorsing it to the Department of Justice for proper disposition,” Matibag said.

The director disclosed that the report recommended prosecuting Tupas for obstruction of justice and false publication of false news under the Revised Penal Code (RPC).

The NBI has been investigating allegations made by dismissed police officer Rodulfo Gracioso Jr., who was previously assigned to Velasco.

Gracioso alleged that he delivered cash to various individuals, including members of the Duterte family, upon Velasco’s instructions.

The former police officer claimed that, during a P20-million delivery in Davao City in 2018, Tupas accepted the money on Duterte’s behalf while she was still the city’s mayor.

The NBI had previously summoned Tupas to shed light on the allegations, but he did not appear.