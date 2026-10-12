President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. welcomed the planned investment during a meeting with Mitsubishi and Ayala executives in Singapore on 11 October, joined by Finance Secretary Frederick D. Go and Trade Secretary Cristina A. Roque.

Japanese trading and investment giant Mitsubishi Corp. plans to invest $700 million in Ayala Corp., increasing its economic stake in the Philippine conglomerate to 15 percent and deepening cooperation in infrastructure, digital finance, energy and industrial development.

These developments directly align with the Philippines’ national targets of achieving a 35 percent renewable energy share in power…

Mitsubishi Corp. is increasing its economic stake in Ayala Corp. (AC) to 15 percent through a P44.5-billion investment, giving the…

The transaction builds on a partnership that began with Mitsubishi’s first investment in Ayala in 1974. Under an agreement signed on 21 September, Mitsubishi will acquire primary and secondary shares, including through a voluntary tender offer. Upon completion, its economic stake will rise from 4.7% to 15%, while its voting interest will reach 20%.

The deal is targeted for completion within Mitsubishi’s fiscal year ending March 2027, subject to regulatory approvals and tender offer requirements.

Of the total investment, $315 million will go to Ayala Corp. for debt reduction, share repurchases and future growth. The companies are also looking to expand collaboration in infrastructure, energy transition, real estate, digital technologies, mobility and logistics.

The discussions covered potential projects along the Luzon Economic Corridor, which connects Subic and Clark. Mitsubishi and Ayala expressed interest in developing additional industrial capacity in Central Luzon, building on their experience in developing Laguna Technopark with Kawasaki Steel in 1989.

The two companies also reviewed progress on three memoranda of understanding covering intelligent cities, digital finance, and marketing and advertising technology, signed during Marcos’ state visit to Tokyo in May 2026.

Roque said the investment reflects confidence in the Philippine economy and could support industrial capacity, infrastructure development and high-value employment. Go likewise cited opportunities to strengthen industries and attract further investment through the Luzon Economic Corridor initiative.

Marcos also emphasized the need to develop adequate power and water infrastructure alongside data centers to avoid putting pressure on community resources. Mitsubishi’s experience in liquefied natural gas and gas-to-power was identified as a potential contribution to the country’s infrastructure requirements.