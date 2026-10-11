Comelec denies claim of December BSKE schedule

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has denied online claims that the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) will be held this December. In its latest public advisory, the poll body refuted a social media post purporting to be from Comelec that announced the BSKE would take place on 14 December. “Do not be misled by false information that could cause public confusion about the elections,” Comelec said in its advisory.

“Ensure that news and announcements come only from Comelec’s official website and social media accounts,” it added. The poll body reminded the public that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed Republic Act No. 12326, which shortened the terms of barangay and SK officials from five years to four years. The law also rescheduled the previously planned BSKE from 2 November to 13 November 2028. Comelec said the December election claim was false, noting that the next BSKE is scheduled for November 2028 under the law. Petitions have been filed before the Supreme Court seeking to stop the implementation of RA 12326 and compel the holding of the BSKE on 2 November. However, Comelec said the law remains in effect as the Supreme Court has yet to issue a temporary restraining order against its implementation.