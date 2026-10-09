Comelec disputes November BSKE claim

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has warned the public against an online post claiming that the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) will take place this November.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has perpetually disqualified a Pangasinan candidate from holding public office for repeatedly failing…

(Do not immediately believe or share information that has not been verified.)

“Ugaliing suriin ang impormasyon sa mga opisyal na pahayag ng COMELEC at iba pang mapagkakatiwalaang sanggunian,” it added.

(Always verify information through official statements from the Comelec and other trusted sources.)

The poll body said that Rosas Marlon Vlogs recently posted on Facebook that the BSKE would be held on November 28, along with an infographic showing the schedule of activities in preparation for the polls.

The Comelec called the post “fake news” and pointed out that the infographic was a modified version of the one posted by the poll body concerning preparations for the November 28 special elections in Batanes.

“TOTOO ang magaganap na Special Elections sa Lone Legislative District ng Lalawigan ng Batanes sa November 28, 2026 para punan ang posisyong nabakante ng yumaong kongresista nito na si Hon. Ciriaco B. Gato, Jr.,” said the commission.

(It is true that special elections will take place in the Lone Legislative District of the Province of Batanes on November 28, 2026, to fill the position left vacant by the death of Congressman Ciriaco B. Gato Jr.)

“Walang magaganap na halalan para sa Barangay at Sangguniang Kabataan sa Lalawigan ng Batanes at sa buong bansa sa November 28, 2026.

Last month, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed Republic Act (RA) No. 12326, which extended the terms of barangay and SK officials from four to five years and reset the holding of the BSKE to 2028 instead of November 2 this year.