Bicol LGUs begin info campaigns, roll out preps for ‘Super El Niño’

NAGA CITY – As Bicol region continues to experience below-normal rainfall since early this year, various local government units have started implementing information campaigns and strategies to prepare local residents for the impact of the unusually intense heat caused by the so-called “Super El Niño.”

Albay Provincial Agricultural Office Officer-In-Charge Daryl John Buenconsejo has said that they expect the severe heat that is predicted to affect the country until March 2027 would possibly cause rainfed areas to dry up and water level in rivers and communal irrigation systems to further decrease. He added that the phenomenon will also cause the decline of active storage in water reservoirs.

The Albay Provincial Agricultural Office (APAO) has recommended water conservation, rotational irrigation scheduling, and rehabilitation of existing irrigation systems including canals and pumps to help farmers and residents cope with the effects of “Super El Niño.”

According to the Albay Provincial Information Office, APAO also recommended planting of drought-tolerant and early-maturing crop varieties and use of the Alternate Wetting and Drying (AWD) method. AWD is a water-saving rice farming technique detailed by the IRRI (International Rice Research Institute) Rice Knowledge Bank that reduces irrigation water use by alternating between flooded and non-flooded soil conditions.

The APAO had earlier distributed seeds, fertilizers, and water-efficient tools to farmers in the province.

Reduced water supply

Meanwhile, the Metro Naga Water District (MNWD) reported that about 30 percent of the city’s water sources had declined. This could mean reduced water supply in all areas in Naga City, particularly in barangays already experiencing supply problems due to their locations.

The Naga City Public Information Division said water level is declining in some groundwater sources, “including creeks and streams, particularly those in towns where water from Mount Isarog flows toward Naga.”

But MNWD General Manager Florencio Mongoso reported that the city’s current water supply is expected to last until December 2026.

Nevertheless, Naga City Mayor Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo told residents to conserve water.

Alongside an information and education campaign on social media, Robredo said the city government is also conducting forums in barangays and schools to provide residents with practical measures they can adopt.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office has been posting a series of 12 information materials on practical tips through its Facebook page and the city government website, naga.gov.ph, from 1 to 12 October.

Last week, the Department of Agriculture (DA) Region 5 earmarked P3.3 billion budget for intervention for farmers and fisherfolks in Bicol region in the last three months of 2026.

Damage to agriculture in Bicol has hit P235,827,500, affecting 8,009 farmers, the DA reported.