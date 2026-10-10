Aguda resignation accepted; possible DICT successors emerge

Malacañang has accepted the resignation of Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Henry Aguda, Ombudsman Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla confirmed on Saturday, 10 October. Aguda, who assumed office in March 2025, stepped down following public scrutiny over the agency's temporary blocking of digital platform Discord and an ongoing investigation by the Office of the Ombudsman into alleged irregularities in the government's Free Wi-Fi initiative. As the administration prepares to fill the Cabinet post, attention has turned to potential successors who could lead the country's digital transformation.

Among the names being discussed are DICT Undersecretary for e-Government David “Dave” Almirol Jr., lawyer and former presidential spokesperson Edwin Lacierda, and Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) Executive Director Alexander “Aboy” Paraiso. Almirol, founder of software development company Multisys Technologies, brings technical and private-sector experience to the role. Before entering public service, he worked on software engineering, enterprise systems, and digital platforms across various industries. As DICT undersecretary for e-Government, Almirol spearheaded the implementation of the eGovPH Super App, a flagship initiative designed to consolidate government services into a single digital platform. The eGovPH ecosystem aims to provide Filipinos with centralized access to public services, streamlined digital verification, reduced bureaucracy, and greater convenience through digital payment channels for government transactions. Lacierda, meanwhile, is a lawyer and former presidential spokesperson who co-founded fintech firm PayMongo, while Paraiso heads the CICC, which coordinates government efforts against cybercrime. Whoever is appointed to lead the DICT will face the task of delivering a reliable, secure, and integrated digital ecosystem that improves access to government services and addresses the country's evolving cybersecurity challenges.