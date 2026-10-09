Capiz Archbishop Victor Bendico and Romblon Bishop Narciso Abellana issued a joint statement supporting Kalibo Bishop Cyril Villareal, who publicly opposed the casino project on 4 October.

Two Catholic prelates have backed the Diocese of Kalibo's opposition to a casino opening in Boracay, warning that gambling could harm families and vulnerable communities.

The Diocese of Kalibo in Aklan on Sunday, 4 October, reiterated its opposition to gambling following the opening of a casino in Boracay…

“The pastoral statement issued by the Diocese of Kalibo deserves serious attention,” the two prelates said.

“As pastors of neighboring local Churches, we share its concern for the consequences that the spread of gambling may have upon our people, particularly upon families and those who are poor and vulnerable,” they added.

The bishops urged public officials and business leaders to consider the Church's concerns as the Kaban Hotel and Casino in Malay, Aklan, prepares for its grand opening on 11 October following a soft launch in September.

While acknowledging the economic benefits of tourism development, the prelates argued that investments should not come at the expense of community welfare.

“Development is good when it provides dignified livelihood, strengthens communities, and allows people to build a better future through honest work,” they said.

The bishops also warned of potential social problems associated with gambling, including prostitution, exploitation, theft, illegal drug use and other crimes.

The joint statement adds to growing opposition from Catholic leaders as the casino prepares to formally open.