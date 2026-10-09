The website, orus.ph, appears to imitate the Bureau’s online registration portal and may display suspicious pop-ups, unfamiliar prompts or other potentially unsafe content, the BIR said.

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has warned taxpayers against a suspicious website impersonating its Online Registration and Update System (ORUS), cautioning that interacting with the platform could expose users to privacy and cybersecurity risks.

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Taxpayers have been advised not to access or interact with the website, provide personal or tax-related information, or grant permissions requested by the platform. Such actions could put sensitive information at risk.

For secure online transactions, the BIR urged the public to use only its official ORUS portal at https://orus.bir.gov.ph/. Users should carefully verify website addresses before entering personal details or other confidential information.

The Bureau also encouraged taxpayers who encounter suspicious pop-ups, unfamiliar links or webpages claiming to be associated with the agency to document and report the incidents to the BIR for verification.

The warning forms part of the agency’s reminder for the public to remain vigilant against websites that imitate legitimate government services.

The BIR said it takes the security of taxpayer information seriously and urged users to exercise caution when accessing online tax services.

Taxpayers are advised to rely only on official BIR platforms and verify the authenticity of websites before proceeding with transactions to reduce the risk of exposing sensitive information.