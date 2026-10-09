Held at the Tam-awan Artists Village, the festival carries the theme “Obra ken Tawid: Panagtitipon,” highlighting the preservation of traditions, artistic expression and community connections.

BAGUIO CITY — The 16th Tam-awan International Arts Festival opened Thursday, 8 October, bringing together artists, cultural practitioners and indigenous communities for a four-day celebration of art and heritage.

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Chanum Foundation president Jordan Mangusan explained that “Obra” refers to artistic creations such as weaving, carving and painting, while “Tawid” represents cultural traditions passed down through generations.

The festival opened with an Ibaloi healing and thanksgiving ritual led by community elders.

Activities throughout the celebration include art exhibitions, workshops, lectures, mural painting, cultural performances and musical presentations.

Works by local and participating artists are also on display at the Tam-awan Village Gallery and SM City Baguio.

Friday's activities include discussions on the role of art galleries in sustaining cultural communities, restoration techniques and the relationship between tradition and contemporary art.

On Saturday, 10 October, the program features sessions on the significance of Tam-awan rituals and intellectual property rights for artists, followed by exhibitions and the Pang-aapon Cultural Night.

The festival concludes Sunday, 11 October, with an artists' reflection session, recognition of participants and a traditional closing ritual.

The annual event is organized by Tam-awan Artists Village through the Chanum Foundation, in partnership with the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, Department of Tourism-Cordillera, Baguio City government and Benguet provincial government.