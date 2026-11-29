Executives and guests cut the ceremonial orange ribbon during the official launch of Vibrant Hotel at 967 EDSA corner West Avenue, Quezon City, on November 26, 2026.

Finding a place to take a quick break without leaving the city just got easier for Quezon City residents, as Vibrant Hotel officially opened its doors on November 26, 2026, introducing a refreshed staycation destination in the heart of North EDSA.

Formerly known as Dream World Hotel, the property has undergone renovations and rebranding, giving it a new identity centered on comfortable accommodations, functional spaces, and amenities for both leisure and business travelers.

Located at 967 EDSA corner West Avenue, the hotel is conveniently situated near major shopping and entertainment destinations, including SM North EDSA and TriNoma.

Its location makes it accessible for guests who want to explore the area, attend nearby business engagements, or simply enjoy a change of scenery without traveling too far.

Upon entering the property, guests are welcomed by its contemporary Industrial Chiq aesthetic, characterized by bold colors, playful design details, and modern interiors.

The overall look gives the hotel a youthful personality, with several corners that are particularly appealing for guests who enjoy taking photos during their travels.

The rooms are among the property's highlights, offering spacious interiors and different configurations depending on the needs of guests.

Warm orange accents, modern lighting, and plush lounge seating highlight the "Industrial Chiq" interiors of Vibrant Hotel's newly renovated guest accommodations. photo from Eliana Lacap for DAILY TRIBUNE

There are four room categories to choose from. Premium Vibe provides a cozy retreat for two, while Deluxe Vibe comes with a work desk and a city-view window. Guests looking for additional space can opt for Suite Vibe, which features lounge seating and a coffee corner.

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For small families or groups, Family Suite Vibe accommodates three guests with a queen bed, a single bed, and a dining nook.

The rooms also come with Wi-Fi connectivity, an important consideration for travelers who need to remain connected, attend virtual meetings, or squeeze in some work during their stay.

Beyond the accommodations, the hotel offers an indoor swimming pool on the second floor, providing guests with a place to relax regardless of the weather. Colorful lounge seating adds to the casual atmosphere, making it a suitable spot to spend an afternoon or unwind after a busy day.

The property also has function rooms for different occasions, from birthdays and intimate weddings to seminars and corporate gatherings. This allows the hotel to accommodate not only overnight guests but also those looking for a venue for special events.

Vibrant Hotel marked its opening with Vibrant Sundown, a poolside celebration featuring live performances, DJ sets, and entertainment, introducing guests to the hotel's more social and lively atmosphere.

With its refreshed interiors, spacious accommodations, indoor pool, and accessible North EDSA location, Vibrant Hotel offers another option for those looking to enjoy a little downtime without having to leave Metro Manila.