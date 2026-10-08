“I paid my final respects to former Prime Minister Cesar Virata, a man who devoted many years of his life to our country and worked alongside my father in public service,” Marcos said.

“I will remember him not only for the many years he gave to the nation, but for the quiet dignity, discipline and sense of duty with which he lived his life,” he added.

Virata served as finance minister from 1970 to 1986 and as prime minister from 1981 to 1986.

He was known for his work in economic policy, fiscal management, international finance and corporate governance.

Marcos and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos also extended their condolences to Virata’s family.

“To the entire Virata family, the First Lady and I offer our deepest sympathies. Thank you for a lifetime of service, Prime Minister. Rest in peace,” Marcos said.