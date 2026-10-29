President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. urges Sazgar Philippines Inc. to expand its use of locally manufactured parts during the inauguration of its manufacturing and assembly plant in Biñan City, Laguna, on 29 October 2026. The facility is designed to assemble approximately 12,000 three-wheeled vehicles annually.

BIÑAN CITY, Laguna — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday urged Sazgar Philippines Inc. to expand its network of local suppliers, saying its new vehicle manufacturing and assembly plant should create more opportunities for Filipino businesses and workers.

Speaking at the facility’s inauguration on 29 October, Marcos challenged the company to increase its use of Philippine-made components.

“At present, many of your parts still come from abroad. I ask you to grow your Filipino supply chain year after year,” he said.

Marcos said the company anticipates being able to produce all its parts locally within about a year. He pledged government cooperation toward that goal.

The plant is designed to assemble approximately 12,000 three-wheeled vehicles annually, with an initial production mix of 60 percent electric models and 40 percent internal combustion engine models.

The share of electric units is expected to increase with market demand and industry development.

Marcos identified batteries, glass, seat foam, upholstery, rubber and lubricants as opportunities for domestic suppliers, extending the investment’s benefits beyond employment at the Laguna facility.

“That is the kind of investment that we want. Not just companies that sell to Filipinos, but companies that make things with Filipinos,” he said.

According to the President, the plant qualified under the government’s Strategic Investment Priority Plan because at least a quarter of each unit’s value would be generated locally.

Marcos said Sazgar Philippines is 60 percent Filipino-owned. He described the facility as the company’s first manufacturing plant outside Pakistan and its hub for Southeast Asia.

The President also highlighted potential operating savings for tricycle drivers who shift to electric models.

Depending on the battery option, the electric three-wheelers can travel approximately 100 to 210 kilometers on a single charge, he said. Charging from empty takes six to eight hours through a plug-in connection.

Marcos said this range could accommodate typical daily tricycle operations, which he placed at about 90 kilometers in urban areas and 110 to 120 kilometers in the provinces.

“Mas mababang gastos sa gasolina, mas malaki ang maiuwi sa ating mga pamilya,” he said.

He added that wider electric vehicle adoption could reduce the country’s dependence on imported fuel.

Marcos linked the investment to the government’s target of achieving a 50 percent electric vehicle fleet share by 2040. He said government agencies have been directed to prioritize EV purchases or consider electric models when renting vehicles.

He also encouraged investors to expand manufacturing in the Philippines and establish partnerships with local suppliers.