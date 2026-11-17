The Philippines has advanced regional digital trade and energy cooperation under its 2026 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) chairship, with the conclusion of the Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) and progress on the ASEAN Power Grid emerging as key outcomes of the regional summit.



President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the Philippine chairship successfully concluded negotiations on DEFA, which he described as the world's first region-wide digital economy framework agreement.



The agreement seeks to strengthen cooperation among ASEAN member states as businesses and governments adapt to artificial intelligence and the expanding digital economy.



Marcos said DEFA is intended to ensure that Southeast Asia does not remain merely a consumer of emerging technologies but also takes part in shaping their development.



“We do not accept that ASEAN should just be customers to the AI revolution, but that we should be part of guiding the directions in which that development will take place,” Marcos said.



Once implemented, DEFA is expected to facilitate cross-border e-commerce, establish common rules on data and digital payments, and make it easier for small businesses to reach markets beyond their home countries.



On energy cooperation, Marcos said ASEAN leaders advanced the operationalization of the enhanced memorandum of understanding on the ASEAN Power Grid, providing institutional, planning and regulatory foundations for cross-border electricity connections.



He also announced that the first undersea cable for energy sharing between Malaysia's Sabah and Mindanao is set to be laid, marking an expansion of regional power connectivity from land-based links to subsea infrastructure.



“Several countries already have cross-border agreements on energy sharing,” Marcos said, noting that the planned cable would represent another step in connecting electricity systems across the region.



The President said the Philippines also pushed initiatives on energy stockpiling and regional coordination to strengthen preparedness against oil supply disruptions and other external shocks.



During the ASEAN Plus Three Summit, leaders adopted a statement on strengthening energy and food security resilience amid supply chain disruptions.



Marcos said these efforts were aimed at preparing the region for future crises that could affect energy availability, food supplies and prices.



The outgoing chair stressed that the agreements must translate into practical benefits for businesses and communities, rather than remain commitments on paper.



The Philippines formally handed over the ASEAN chairship to Singapore, which will lead the regional bloc in 2027 under the theme “Deeper Integration, Wider Partnerships.”