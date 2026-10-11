President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has confirmed that former Taguig City Mayor Lino Cayetano will replace Dave Gomez as secretary of the Presidential Communications Office (PCO), following Gomez's bypass by the Commission on Appointments.

Lino, the younger brother of Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano and Sen. Pia Cayetano, currently serves as general manager of the state-run People's Television Network (PTV-4), a position he assumed in June 2026.