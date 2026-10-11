Lino Cayetano to replace Gomez as PCO chief
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has confirmed that former Taguig City Mayor Lino Cayetano will replace Dave Gomez as secretary of the Presidential Communications Office (PCO), following Gomez's bypass by the Commission on Appointments.
Lino, the younger brother of Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano and Sen. Pia Cayetano, currently serves as general manager of the state-run People's Television Network (PTV-4), a position he assumed in June 2026.
Before joining PTV, Cayetano served as Taguig mayor from 2019 to 2022 and represented the city's second congressional district from 2013 to 2016.
He also has extensive experience in television and film production, having directed programs for major Philippine networks and founded Rein Entertainment.
His expected appointment would place another member of the politically prominent Cayetano family in a key government position overseeing the administration's communications operations.