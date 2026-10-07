“YAKAP sa Pisay is not a one-time medical mission. It is not just a ceremony and a photo op,” Health Secretary Edwin Mercado said.

“Health will become part of everyday life in Pisay, like a quiz or a laboratory report,” he added.

Mercado said feedback from PSHS students and personnel will help improve the program before its planned expansion to other PSHS campuses and Department of Education schools nationwide.

Under the pilot program, students will undergo screening for mental health, vision, dental and nutrition concerns.

Teachers and other school personnel, meanwhile, will be screened for cancer and tuberculosis.

Students and staff found to have health concerns will be referred through the PSHS clinic to a network of specialists offering PhilHealth-covered services.