A total of 1,440 students and 340 staff members of the Philippine Science High School (PSHS) in Quezon City became the first recipients of the school-based version of the Yaman ng Kalusugan Program (YAKAP).
The Department of Health (DOH) launched the pilot program at the PSHS campus on Wednesday, 7 October, with the Department of Science and Technology, Philippine Health Insurance Corp. and Quezon City government.
“YAKAP sa Pisay is not a one-time medical mission. It is not just a ceremony and a photo op,” Health Secretary Edwin Mercado said.
“Health will become part of everyday life in Pisay, like a quiz or a laboratory report,” he added.
Mercado said feedback from PSHS students and personnel will help improve the program before its planned expansion to other PSHS campuses and Department of Education schools nationwide.
Under the pilot program, students will undergo screening for mental health, vision, dental and nutrition concerns.
Teachers and other school personnel, meanwhile, will be screened for cancer and tuberculosis.
Students and staff found to have health concerns will be referred through the PSHS clinic to a network of specialists offering PhilHealth-covered services.
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