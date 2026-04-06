Nearly 2k students qualify as new Pisay scholars

Solidum added that Pisay will accommodate 1,920 slots, including 120 new seats at each of the system’s 16 campuses, and urged qualifiers to confirm their slots by April 24 for the main campus and May 4 for regional campuses.



The examination drew 27,965 applicants, of whom 78.06 percent came from public schools and 21.94 percent from private schools, according to PSHS Executive Director Ronalee Orteza.



On the academic performance of examinees, PSHS chief administrative officer Ed Herpert D. Briones said the national mean score was 84.50 percent, comparable to figures before the pandemic.



“Kailangang pumasa ng bata doon sa cut-off na iyon… We want someone who is [knowledgeable] para kaya iyong curriculum namin,” he explained.



Students admitted to PSHS will receive a comprehensive support package, which includes stipends of up to ₱8,000, free textbooks and uniforms, transportation allowances, dormitory support, and access to competitions and immersion programs.



Qualifiers are required to confirm their slots by April 24 for the main campus and May 4 for regional campuses, according to the announcement.



Beyond admissions, Pisay announced plans for system expansion under Republic Act 12310, the Expanded PSHS System Act.



Ten additional 10 campuses are planned nationwide, with at least two campuses eyed for each region.



Secretary Solidum noted that future expansion will depend on performance and slot availability.



“Depende na ‘yan kung saan pinakamaraming pumapasa at kulang ang slot. Titingnan natin ‘yung performance. May mga pag-aaral na gagawin, ang PSHS system,” he said.

