According to the Tiaong Municipal Police Station, the suspect allegedly called the victim outside his house, prompting the two men to confront each other.

Police said the suspect then drew a firearm and shot the victim several times, hitting him in different parts of the body and causing his death.

After the shooting, the suspect reportedly fled aboard a tricycle along the Lipa-Tiaong Road toward Maharlika Highway and was believed to be heading in the direction of Candelaria.

Investigators said the victim and suspect had reportedly been involved in a heated argument before the incident, with police initially looking at an old grudge as the possible motive.

Scene-of-crime operatives were requested to process the area, while police launched follow-up operations and issued a flash alarm for the suspect, who remained at large.

By Josephine D. Escovidal

QUEZON — A 44-year-old tricycle driver was shot dead in Tiaong, Quezon on 5 October following an alleged confrontation with a man believed to have had a previous dispute with him, police said.

The shooting happened at around 4:50 p.m. at Highland Park, Purok 3, Barangay San Agustin.

According to the Tiaong Municipal Police Station, the suspect allegedly called the victim outside his house, prompting the two men to confront each other.

Police said the suspect then drew a firearm and shot the victim several times, hitting him in different parts of the body and causing his death.

After the shooting, the suspect reportedly fled aboard a tricycle along the Lipa-Tiaong Road toward Maharlika Highway and was believed to be heading in the direction of Candelaria.

Investigators said the victim and suspect had reportedly been involved in a heated argument before the incident, with police initially looking at an old grudge as the possible motive.

Scene-of-crime operatives were requested to process the area, while police launched follow-up operations and issued a flash alarm for the suspect, who remained at large.