The Singaporean beauty queen became a talking point online after pageant platform Pageantology shared a video on October 2 showing Kwan singing and dancing to the familiar Filipino tune during a welcome dinner for the Miss Asia Pacific International 2026 candidates.

Held at Chateau By The Sea in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, the gathering gave the international delegates a chance to mingle ahead of the competition. But Kwan’s spontaneous performance quickly became one of the evening’s memorable moments as she confidently joined in the fun and showed that she knew more than just the song’s catchy chorus.

Behind her familiarity with “Totoy Bibo” is a heartwarming Filipino connection.

According to Pageantology, Kwan learned the song during childhood from her Filipina nanny. Years later, the tune apparently stayed with her, allowing her to revisit a piece of her childhood while competing in the Philippines.

Her performance struck a chord with Filipino pageant followers, turning what could have been a simple welcome-dinner number into a charming cross-cultural moment. It also highlighted how Filipino music and pop culture can travel beyond the country through personal relationships and childhood memories.

Kwan is representing Singapore at Miss Asia Pacific International 2026, a Philippine-based competition regarded as one of Asia’s longest-running international beauty pageants.

Beyond glamour and competition, the organization promotes individuality among its delegates and encourages women to embrace the qualities that make them distinct.

For Kwan, however, one of her early memorable moments in the Philippines came without an evening gown or a pageant speech. All it took was a Filipino childhood favorite, some dance moves and a little “Totoy Bibo” spirit to win over the crowd.