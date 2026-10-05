The candidates of Misas Asia Pacific International 2026 traded the glamour of the pageant stage for an exciting encounter with nature as they explored the famed Kawasan Falls in Badian, Cebu.

Surrounded by lush greenery and the destination’s striking turquoise waters, the international delegates enjoyed a refreshing break from their pageant activities while experiencing one of Cebu’s most celebrated natural attractions.

The visit gave the candidates an opportunity to appreciate the beauty of the province beyond the competition. Against the picturesque waterfalls and tropical landscape, the delegates shared moments of fun, excitement and camaraderie, creating memories together as their Miss Asia Pacific International journey continues.

More than an adventure, the activity also highlighted the Philippines’ natural wonders and Cebu’s appeal as a destination where tourism, culture and environmental beauty come together.

Miss Asia Pacific International expressed its appreciation to the Municipality of Badian for welcoming the candidates and helping make their Kawasan Falls experience memorable.

With candidates coming together from different countries and cultures, the Cebu adventure offered another glimpse of what the pageant represents—building friendships and connections while discovering the beauty of its host destination.