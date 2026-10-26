Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli moved closer to the Formula One drivers’ world championship after winning the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on Sunday. However, the Italian will have to wait until the next round in Mexico City for another opportunity to secure the title.

Antonelli claimed his ninth victory of the season ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, strengthening his position at the top of the drivers’ standings. Mercedes teammate George Russell finished eighth, while Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton took fourth, keeping the championship fight alive.

Antonelli had a mathematical chance of clinching the title in Austin if Russell finished ninth or lower and Hamilton finished fifth or lower. Although Russell finished outside the top seven, Hamilton’s fourth-place result prevented the championship from being decided.

With five races remaining, Antonelli holds a 123-point lead over Russell and a 124-point advantage over Hamilton. A ninth-place finish or better at the Mexico City Grand Prix would be enough for Antonelli to secure the championship, regardless of his rivals’ results. At 19, he is on course to become the youngest Formula One world champion in history.

The afternoon at the Circuit of the Americas became a test of tyre management, strategy and consistency over the 56-lap race. Starting from pole position, Antonelli made a clean getaway when the lights went out, retaining the lead into the opening corner. Behind him, the two Ferraris of Leclerc and Hamilton went wheel-to-wheel through the first turn as the field battled for position.

Antonelli gradually established control at the front, managing his tyres while keeping the chasing pack at bay. Debris on the track prompted a brief Virtual Safety Car period early in the race, allowing marshals to clear the affected section before green-flag racing resumed.

Behind the leader, Verstappen remained in contention but faced pressure from Leclerc as the race progressed. Tyre strategy became increasingly important, with the teams balancing pace against degradation and the need to maintain track position.

Russell’s afternoon became more complicated after he was penalised for leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage while battling McLaren’s Oscar Piastri. The Mercedes driver received a five-second penalty, which he served during his pit stop on Lap 23. The stop dropped him behind Piastri, leaving him to chase the McLaren for much of the remaining race.

Despite his efforts, Russell could not find a way past Piastri and eventually settled for eighth, behind the McLaren driver in seventh. The result limited Russell’s points haul and gave Antonelli another opportunity to extend his championship advantage.

At the front, Leclerc emerged as Antonelli’s closest challenger, eventually securing second place ahead of Verstappen. Hamilton also made progress during the race, passing McLaren’s Lando Norris to take fourth. Norris finished fifth, followed by Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar in sixth, Piastri in seventh and Russell in eighth.

Further down the field, Haas driver Oliver Bearman received a 10-second penalty for causing a collision with Alpine’s Pierre Gasly at Turn 13. Bearman eventually retired from the race, joining Colapinto among the non-finishers.

Cadillac’s Valtteri Bottas became another retirement when he pulled off the track with an apparent technical problem late in the race. His stopped car triggered a Virtual Safety Car, temporarily neutralising the field while marshals worked to recover the vehicle.

The incident raised the possibility of a full Safety Car deployment, which could have compressed the gaps and altered the closing stages. However, the Virtual Safety Car period ended without a full deployment, allowing the race to resume under green-flag conditions.

Antonelli maintained his composure through the final laps to take the chequered flag, with Leclerc second and Verstappen third. The victory further strengthened his position in the championship as the season approaches its decisive stages.

The championship now moves to Mexico City, where Antonelli could make history by securing his first drivers’ title in only his second season with Mercedes. Russell and Hamilton remain mathematically in contention, but both will need strong results while Antonelli must finish outside the top nine for the title fight to continue.