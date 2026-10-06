As of June, 2,840 farmers had reported losses covering 4,142.13 hectares of farmland, with an estimated 5,842.74 metric tons of crop production lost.

Rice, corn and high-value crops were affected at various stages of growth.

Agricultural officials warned that below-normal rainfall could further reduce soil moisture, with a dry spell expected from November to December and potentially severe drought conditions from January to March.

The conditions could lead to lower yields, delayed planting, higher production costs, pest outbreaks and reduced farm incomes.

Government interventions include solar-powered irrigation systems, pump engine sets, rehabilitation seeds, small water impounding projects, cisterns and farm reservoirs.

Farmers are also being encouraged to harvest rainwater, diversify crops, adjust planting calendars and secure crop insurance.

Kalinga Gov. James Edduba directed provincial agriculture officials to coordinate with municipal and national agencies to assess conditions and identify immediate assistance.

Authorities said field monitoring and farming advisories would continue as El Niño intensifies.