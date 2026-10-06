PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan — Water rationing could be implemented in parts of Puerto Princesa once available supply falls below 25 percent, as the city prepares for possible prolonged dry conditions in the coming months.

The Puerto Princesa City Water District said its contingency measures could affect about 15,000 households should water availability decline to the threshold requiring distribution controls.

PPCWD had 59,820 active service connections as of August, with customers consuming an average of 23.5 cubic meters of water per connection each month.

Based on current demand, the city requires an estimated 1.7 million cubic meters of water monthly.

While supply remains adequate, the water district has begun preparing for possible pressure on its sources as drier conditions develop toward the end of the year.

Alternative and backup sources have also been identified for possible use if production from existing water sources significantly declines.

Residents have been urged to conserve water even before rationing becomes necessary, particularly as groundwater reserves may have to supplement surface supplies during an extended dry period.

Weather projections indicate increasingly dry conditions beginning in November, with a possible dry spell by December and January and meteorological drought conditions by February 2027.

PPCWD said early conservation and contingency measures are intended to reduce the risk of major supply disruptions should water availability continue to decline during the dry months.