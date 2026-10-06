BOAC, Marinduque — Marinduque is seeking a dedicated landing craft transport that can carry ambulances, patients, medical teams and emergency equipment to strengthen emergency response for residents of remote island communities.

Governor Melecio “Mel” Go has asked the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office to assist the province in acquiring the vessel, which is intended to serve communities including Polo, Mongpong, Maniwaya and Tres Reyes.

The request is backed by Sangguniang Panlalawigan Resolution No. 677, series of 2026.

Provincial officials are pushing for a landing craft transport because it can accommodate ambulances together with patients and medical personnel, reducing the need for repeated transfers between vehicles and boats during emergency evacuations.

The vessel could also be used to transport medicines, medical supplies and other emergency equipment to island communities where access to larger health facilities depends heavily on sea travel.

The PCSO has acknowledged the request and forwarded it to the appropriate office for evaluation.

The provincial government said improving sea-based emergency transport would provide residents of remote islands with a more reliable option when patients need to be brought to hospitals and other medical facilities on the main island.

Marinduque is awaiting the outcome of the PCSO evaluation.