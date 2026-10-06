Former Miss Universe Philippines Celeste Cortesi is counting down the days until she welcomes her first child, but behind the excitement of becoming a mother is a deeply personal journey filled with emotional and mental challenges.

Now nine months pregnant with her firstborn, whom she affectionately refers to as “baby S,” Cortesi reflected on how pregnancy transformed her in ways she never expected.

“Pregnancy has been one of the most challenging & humbling experiences I had to go through emotionally and mentally,” Cortesi shared.

The beauty queen candidly revealed that there were moments when the experience became overwhelming, admitting that her mental well-being reached an especially difficult point.

“I experienced my mental health at its lowest and many were the days where I thought, ‘I can’t do this,’” she said.

Rather than hiding those difficult moments, Cortesi chose to share them as part of her journey toward motherhood. The experience, she said, also gave her a greater appreciation for mothers and the different struggles they endure.

“I have such deep respect for all moms out there,” Cortesi said.

As she prepares for the arrival of baby S, Cortesi also offered words of encouragement to women facing their own challenges, reminding them of the strength they possess even during difficult periods.

“Whatever challenge you may be facing you are strong and you can get through anything,” she added.

For Cortesi, the final stretch of pregnancy carries more than anticipation for the birth of her child. It marks the culmination of a nine-month journey that tested her emotionally and mentally while giving her a new understanding of motherhood.

From representing the Philippines on the international pageant stage to entering an entirely new chapter of her personal life, Cortesi is embracing motherhood with vulnerability, gratitude and a deeper respect for the women who have traveled the same road before her.