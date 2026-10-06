PEZA Director General Tereso O. Panga attributed the strong performance to intensified efforts to attract foreign and domestic investors through overseas missions, investor roadshows, business forums and targeted engagements.

“President Marcos has opened doors for the Philippines through his active engagement with world leaders and the international business community. His leadership in strengthening foreign relations and expanding market access gives us a stronger platform to attract investments. PEZA’s role is to build on these relationships, bring concrete opportunities to investors, and turn their interest into projects that create jobs, generate exports, and strengthen local supply chains,” Panga said.

The investment approvals come as the government seeks to strengthen the country’s position as a destination for manufacturing, exports and other investment activities within economic zones.

PEZA said the administration’s efforts to deepen economic ties with other countries and expand the Philippines’ network of free trade agreements have helped create opportunities for the agency to engage prospective investors and international business partners.

The agency has been translating these engagements into investment prospects, expansions and new projects within Philippine economic zones.

PEZA’s latest figure also reflects the continued importance of economic zones in attracting capital, generating employment and supporting export-oriented industries.

With just P2.86 billion needed to reach its annual target, the agency is positioned to meet or exceed its P300-billion investment goal for the year if approvals continue at the current pace.

PEZA said it will sustain investor engagement and promotion activities as it works to convert investment interest into actual projects and strengthen local supply chains.