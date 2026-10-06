Actress Gladys Reyes has shared her perspective on the family controversy surrounding Olympic champion Carlos Yulo, particularly his statement that he does not plan to invite his parents to his wedding.

Speaking in an interview with Ogie Diaz, Reyes was careful not to pass judgment on Yulo’s decision, pointing out that people outside the family cannot fully understand what happens behind closed doors.

“Wala tayo sa bahay nila. Never nating nakita kung papaano ’yung dynamics nila sa family, so hindi rin tayo para, ‘Eh kasi siguro dahil ’yung nanay niya ganyan.’ Nakiki-marites lang naman tayo,” she said.

Reyes added that Yulo and those closest to him—including his siblings, parents and partner Chloe—are the ones who truly know the circumstances surrounding their family relationships.

Despite acknowledging that it remains Yulo’s personal decision, Reyes said she would take a different approach if she were placed in a similar situation.

“Pero kung ako lang, ako lang ’to ha, kung sa akin lang whatever it is, sa akin iimbitahin ko pa rin. Kung nagkaroon man kami ng gusot, para sa akin, iimbitahin ko pa rin. Nasa kanila na ’yon kung pupunta sila o hindi,” she explained.

For Reyes, extending an invitation could leave the door open for reconciliation, particularly during a major life event such as a wedding.

She illustrated her point by imagining herself preparing to marry her husband, Christopher Roxas, while their respective families were experiencing disagreements.

“Halimbawa, ako ang ikakasal tapos si Christopher hindi sila masyadong okay ng mama ko o ng papa ko, pero kasi gagawin ko ang lahat din para magkaayos,” Reyes said.

The veteran actress acknowledged that reconciliation may not always happen easily, but said she would still make an effort within her capacity to bring loved ones together.

“Alam kong napakadaling sabihin, alam kong hindi ganyan kadali, pero para sa akin sa abot ng aking makakaya, gagawin ko ang lahat dahil kung pakakasalan kita, ibig sabihin, magsasama tayo ng mahabang panahon. At hindi ’yun kung sinu-sino lang, magulang ko ’yon e,” she added.

While Reyes made clear what she personally would do, she also emphasized that outsiders do not have the complete picture of Yulo’s family situation.

Her comments ultimately reflected two sides of the sensitive issue: respecting an individual’s boundaries and personal decisions while recognizing the possibility of reconciliation when family relationships become strained.